Workshop explains grant and job training opportunities

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Panhandle officials and agencies were able to learn more about grant programs that are available to them on Wednesday.

This workshop was held at FSU P.C. to go over funding options after Hurricane Michael.

The workshop featured speakers from agencies like the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, the National Park Service, and the United States Department of Agriculture.

These agencies and others gave presentations on different grant opportunities that may be available to municipalities recovering from the storm.

They also talked about other systems of support they offer to help communities create jobs and come back stronger after a disaster like Michael.

“We just wanted to make sure that people had an opportunity to connect directly with the representatives from the federal agencies so they could get the best information,” said Kim Bodine, the Executive Director of CareerSource Gulf Coast.

After the presentations, attendees were able to speak with agencies face-to-face about their specific funding and workforce training opportunities.