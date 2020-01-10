Workshop aims to educate Alzheimer’s caregivers

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — African-American Alzheimer’s Caregiver Training and Support will hold a training workshop Saturday, January 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Glenwood Community Center at 722 E. 9th Ct. in Panama City will host the free and public event, which aims to educate caregivers, professionals and community members.

RSVP for the workshop by emailing tnnorton@fsu.edu, or call 1-866-778-2724.

Watch the segment from News 13 Midday to learn more about what the workshop has in store, as well as how Alzheimer’s affects the community.