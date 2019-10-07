Worker suffers traumatic injury while aboard container ship

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)- A Port of Panama City employee is rushed to the hospital following an incident while working aboard a container vessel on Sunday afternoon.

Panama City firefighters and EMS responded to the container ship docked at the port shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday.

Reports indicate the person suffered a traumatic injury but does not specify how the injury happened.

Fire crews lowered the individual about 50 feet from the ship to the ground for transport and treatment.

The status of the individual’s injuries is currently unknown.

We’ll continue to update you as we learn more on this developing story.

