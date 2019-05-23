News

Woods fire threatens homes in Bayou George

Posted: May 23, 2019 04:36 PM EDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 04:36 PM EDT

Firefighters and other first responders are on scene at a woods fire in Bayou George. 

The blaze is off 2301 near Fremont Road. It is threatening some structures in the area. 

The incident began around 3 p.m. and officials are still working to get the fire under control. This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available. 

