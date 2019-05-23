Woods fire threatens homes in Bayou George
Firefighters and other first responders are on scene at a woods fire in Bayou George.
The blaze is off 2301 near Fremont Road. It is threatening some structures in the area.
The incident began around 3 p.m. and officials are still working to get the fire under control. This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.
