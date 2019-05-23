Woods fire threatens homes in Bayou George

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Risdon Bonnell

Firefighters and other first responders are on scene at a woods fire in Bayou George.

The blaze is off 2301 near Fremont Road. It is threatening some structures in the area.

The incident began around 3 p.m. and officials are still working to get the fire under control. This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.