WonderWorks will reopen with new safety measures

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — After two months of being closed due to COVID-19, WonderWorks on Panama City Beach announced it will be reopening this Friday, May 29.

In a press release, General Manager Michael Walsingham said, “We look forward to opening our doors and having our guests come back in to have some fun.”

Their new safety protocols will include reduced capacity and hours, enhanced cleaning efforts, social distancing measures, hand sanitizer stations, employee health screeenings, and employee personal protective equipment.

Some interactive attractions will be closed for the time being which includes the ropes course and rock wall. All guests are encouraged to review the safety rules prior to visiting. To view those rules, visit https://www.wonderworksonline.com/panama-city-beach/covid-19.