WonderWorks reopens with new safety procedures

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fl. (WMBB) — The indoor amusement park and science show, WonderWorks, is once more filled with families exploring their exhibits, but around new safety protocols.

General Manager Mike Walsingham said there are numerous new safety measures being used to keep families safe. Staff are wiping down each ride before and after use every time and 30 new hand sanitizing stations have been added to the premises.

He said while they are not requiring guests to wear masks, staff wear masks all the time and there is a “germ buster” team whose only job is to walk the building helping clean areas during the day. The building is also deep cleaned morning night.

“We are monitoring the amount of guest that come and go in the building to maintain a safe population inside WonderWorks. The number of guest in the building is dictated but what makes the guest safe and not by the capacity numbers,” he said.

One visitor to Panama City Beach and guest to the park, Ieasha Cornelius, said now more than ever society could use the outlet to bond together over.

“All people can come together, with everything going on right now I think it is awesome kids and grown ups can come have fun in such a place that we can forget about what is going on outside those doors.”