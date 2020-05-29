WonderWorks reopens with new safety procedures

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fl. (WMBB) — The indoor amusement park and science show, WonderWorks, is once more filled with families exploring their exhibits, but around new safety protocols.

General Manager Mike Walsingham said there are numerous new safety measures being used to keep families safe. Staff are wiping down each ride before and after use every time and 30 new hand sanitizing stations have been added to the premises.

He said while they are not requiring guests to wear masks, staff wear masks all the time and there is a “germ buster” team whose only job is to walk the building helping clean areas during the day. The building is also deep cleaned morning night.

“We are monitoring the amount of guest that come and go in the building to maintain a safe population inside WonderWorks. The number of guest in the building is dictated but what makes the guest safe and not by the capacity numbers,” he said.

One visitor to Panama City Beach and guest to the park, Ieasha Cornelius, said now more than ever society could use the outlet to bond together over.

“All people can come together, with everything going on right now I think it is awesome kids and grown ups can come have fun in such a place that we can forget about what is going on outside those doors.”

Report a coronavirus-related news tip

We’re working to cover how COVID-19 is affecting Floridians like you, beyond what official information is being released.

Have you or someone close to you been monitored, quarantined or tested — and can you share about the process? Are you a medical professional dealing with this who wants to share your experience and needs at this time? Are you a student or worker affected by closures? Are there questions you have about the coronavirus and COVID-19 response that haven’t been answered? We want to hear about your experience.

We cannot provide medical advice. Please speak to your doctor about any symptoms you’re experiencing

We understand this is a sensitive and private issue and we are willing to protect your identity if you request it. Please include a valid email and/or phone number so we can follow up.

Please fill out the form below or email news@wmbb.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Short term rentals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Short term rentals"

WonderWorks Reopening

Thumbnail for the video titled "WonderWorks Reopening"

Humane Society Thrift Store New Location

Thumbnail for the video titled "Humane Society Thrift Store New Location"

COVID POSTPONES FUNERALS

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID POSTPONES FUNERALS"

Protest in downtown Columbus broken up after demonstrators breach Ohio Statehouse

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protest in downtown Columbus broken up after demonstrators breach Ohio Statehouse"

Protesters break in to Ohio Statehouse

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protesters break in to Ohio Statehouse"
More Local News