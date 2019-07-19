Wondering Where the Highway 98 Workers are?

DESTIN, Fla. (WMBB)- Traffic might be a nightmare right now but, soon it will be smooth sailing along Highway 98. Three major roadway projects going on at the same time, stretching from Destin through Walton County.

From merging lanes to lanes shifts and even some road closures, soon that will be fixed. In Destin, crews are working on a resurfacing project, which is scheduled to wrap up in 2019. Plus there are two widening projects in Walton and Okaloosa County, where the lanes will go from four to six. Walton County’s should wrap up at the end of 2020 and Okaloosa will be mid-2021.

While the Florida Department of Transportation officials say they are on schedule and working tirelessly, many people have been wondering why they only see a handful of crews working each day.

“When it comes to widening the roadway, there are a lot of intricate things that are part of it. It’s not just laying down asphalt. We have drainage that we have to build, sometimes that is off-site of the roadways. So, you may not see construction teams because they are actually farther away constructing ponds. There is a lot that goes into it, not just laying down the asphalt,” explained Ian Satter, FDOT Spokesperson.

The Florida Department of Transportation is investing $77 million into these projects. Each is on schedule and Satter says they are hopeful there will be no weather delays.