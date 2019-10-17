Women of the Apollo 11 mission reunite 50 years later

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Apollo 11 spaceflight sent the first man to the moon 50 years ago. On Wednesday, the women who worked on that history-making mission celebrated here in the Panhandle.

“It’s been 50 years for a couple of us, that have not seen each other,” said Norma Dodd, who worked on the Apollo 11 mission.

These women reunited to celebrate the 50th year anniversary, but also to reminisce on their time together.

“We didn’t miss a beat,” said Apollo 11 Worker Carolyn Corson. “We just started right where we left off.”

They all played key roles in the mission’s success.

“As I’ve gotten older, I think ‘wow, it’s a wonderful thing we were accepted and hired by Boeing at that time,’” Corson said.

With only a handful of women working at Huntsville, they all formed a special bond.

“We all knew each other and worked together,” Corson said. “It was fun and we had a very good time.

They know this is not the last time their paths will cross.

“It’s amazing all the things we can remember that happened,” said Apollo 11 Worker Pat Gizelar. “We’ll probably get together again sometime.”

