‘Women in Power’ holds discussion panel at FSU PC

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In honor of Women’s Entrepreneur Week, The Florida State University Panama City campus hosted a panel of successful business people from all over, to speak on the importance of female entrepreneurs in our area and across the U.S.



Wednesday morning was the first ever ‘Women in Power’ meeting FSU PC has ever had.

Students, professors and business owners were all in attendance, even marketing representatives from Washington D.C.



FSU Assistant Professor of Marketing, Wendy Ritz, says 15% percent of small businesses are owned and run by females, and they’re looking to help grow that number.



“We’re trying to start the conversation to have women move and execute and act on their dreams of becoming an entrepreneur. Because it doesn’t just affect them and their family, it affects the region. If we inspire more female entrepreneurs, our region will benefit and prosper because of them,” said Ritz.



Each speaker shared their own personal experiences and success stories.



“The conversations need to start somewhere, and as you can hear in the background and you can tell from the women’s conversations going on, we’ve already started planning for future conversations and meetings, building a community of entrepreneurs. This is just the beginning. This is going to be a force, a movement in the Panhandle of Florida, and in Bay County, we need that,” said Ritz



According to speakers at the panel, female entrepreneurs are important to the economy because they’re more likely to give back to the community.

