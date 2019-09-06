Women are “Wiggin’ Out” for a cause to help local children

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)- Thursday was Girls Night Out and women in Walton County are dressed to the “T.” From head to toe, the ladies were decked out in ‘Great Gatsby’ attire.

The 5th annual “Wiggin Out” event brought hundreds of women together to raise the roof while raising money for the Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center.

“It’s about the kids. It’s about lots of ladies getting together and having fun. What woman doesn’t like to dress up,” said Velia Lala, Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center.

The Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center aims to help children in Walton and Okaloosa Counties who have been harmed and feel like they have nowhere to go and no one to talk to.

The Wiggin’ Out event helps fund the outreach programs.

“That’s why I am here, to help support! I’m seeing so many people here and it’s so fabulous to see everybody all dressed up,” shared Pamela Wellborn, an attendee.

“Most people don’t realize that our organization is seeing over 850 kids this year that are abused and neglected and that’s just something that people don’t talk about and they should,” explained Lala.

Upon arriving, ladies pick a wig to keep. Then, they are whisked away into the style lounge to transform their look with hair and make-up.

Mixing and mingling, the ladies spent the evening dancing, sipping but, most importantly raising money by donating, bidding and spending money with the local vendors.

Each year, the Wiggin Out committee sets a fundraising goal and this year it was $25,000 to reach their $100,000 grand total and we are happy to report that the committee successfully made raised it!