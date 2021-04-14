Woman sentenced to 14 years in prison for murder in 2019

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A woman charged for her role in a local murder case has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Judge Christopher Patterson sentenced Kayla Kostic for the death of Mark Jankiewicz.

Kostic entered a plea agreement with the state last year and agreed to testify against Emilio Jack.

Kostic pled to Principal to Robbery with a Deadly Weapon and Accessory After the Fact to Second Degree Murder.

Mark Jankiewicz was found covered in a blanket under a picnic table at the Hathaway Bridge boat ramp in 2019.

The state attorney’s office said Jack fatally stabbed the victim six times using two screwdrivers.

Jack’s sentencing is set for May 11 before Judge Christopher Patterson, according to the state attorney’s office.