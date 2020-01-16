Woman sentenced for crash that killed off-duty correctional officer

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An Altha woman was sentenced to more than a decade in state prison after she crashed into an off-duty correctional officer’s car in 2018.

Starla Bruner entered a straight-up no contest plea to the charge of DUI-Manslaughter Wednesday.

The State Attorney’s Office says on June 16, 2018, Bruner drove her vehicle while under the influence of meth. She ran head on into Brandon Hall’s vehicle, an off duty correctional officer. Hall died from his injuries in the crash.

A judge sentenced Bruner to 13 years, which was beyond the recommended guideline sentence. The State Attorney’s Office says the judge made that decision after hearing testimony from the victim’s family.

