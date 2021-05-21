Woman killed in crash south of Dothan

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Panama City woman is dead following a crash early Friday morning six miles south of Dothan, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol division.

At around 1:30 a.m., Elizabeth P. Foster, 61, of Panama City was traveling south on the northbound lane of U.S. 231 in her Toyota 4Runner when she hit a Mini Cooper driven by Virginia Josephine Hatton, 24, of Panama City.

Hatton died at the scene while Foster was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

State troopers are still investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Panama City Weather 5-21-21

Chipley baseball falls to Newberry in 1A State Championship game

St. Joe Community Foundation makes huge donation to Gulf Coast State College Foundation scholarship

Bay County holds East Pass reopening workshop

Panama City Palestine Protest

Two carjacking suspects started their crime spree weeks ago in South Walton

More Local News

Don't Miss