Woman killed in crash south of Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Panama City woman is dead following a crash early Friday morning six miles south of Dothan, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol division.

At around 1:30 a.m., Elizabeth P. Foster, 61, of Panama City was traveling south on the northbound lane of U.S. 231 in her Toyota 4Runner when she hit a Mini Cooper driven by Virginia Josephine Hatton, 24, of Panama City.

Hatton died at the scene while Foster was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

State troopers are still investigating the crash.