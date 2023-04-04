MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman was shot and killed at a local hotel early Tuesday morning, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

The release said officers were called to Extend A Suites, 33 E I-65 Service Road S, around 4:20 a.m. Tuesday morning for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found a woman with gunshot wounds. That woman has died.

Mobile Police said this is an active homicide investigation and they currently have no suspects in custody. No other details have been released at this time.