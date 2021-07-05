Woman in serious but stable condition after truck rolls over her on Grayton Beach

GRAYTON BEACH Fla. (WMBB) — Lifeguards typically respond to water rescue and heat-related calls but this past weekend shows anything can happen.

A 21-year old woman was lying on the beach when a truck rolled over her. Thankfully, she survived.

“A beachgoer ran up to their tower, obviously very frantic, saying that someone had been run over,” said South Walton Fire District Public Information Officer Mackenzie McClintock.

In Walton County, there are only two locations where you can actually drive your vehicle on the beach if you have a permit. At Grayton Beach and Inlet beach.

“A pickup truck, an F-150 truck had driven out through the access and had tried to find a location to park, and had actually failed to see a clear path of travel,” said Florida Highway Patrol Lieutenant Jason King.”

The driver said they did not see the woman. South Walton lifeguards were able to assist immediately.

“There is nothing that was amputated or anything that was heavily bleeding so they began to worry at that point about internal injuries,” said McClintock.

While she was transported to a trauma center, FHP ran an investigation.

“We did a field sobriety exercise on the driver, our trooper determined they were not under the influence,” said King.

FHP charged the driver with a careless driving penalty.

“Look where you are going if you have an extra person with you, it wouldn’t hurt as silly as it sounds to maybe have someone walking in front of you and your vehicle but to the side, you don’t hit them, but walking in front of you warning people that a vehicle is coming,” said King.

The accident victim is in serious but stable condition as of Monday at 5:50 p.m.