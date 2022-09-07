PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach woman who was found dead early Tuesday morning has been identified but the cause of her death remains unknown, according to the Panama City Beach Police Department.

Officers responded to a 911 call that came in early Tuesday morning. They arrived in the 17000 block of Back Beach road to find Janey Leigh Humphryes, 57, lying on the ground.

Police said Wednesday that there was no sign of foul play and the exact cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner.