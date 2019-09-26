Woman found guilty of aggravated battery after attacking victim with crowbar

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County jury has found a woman guilty of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief.

During the trial, the state presented evidence that Janella Hardy used a crowbar to destroy all the windows and tires on the victim’s vehicle. The victim fled the scene for her safety, leaving her car and cell phone behind. A short time later, the victim returned to the scene to retrieve her cell phone to call for help. However, Hardy anticipated her return and continued her attack with the crowbar. The victim was able to make her escape once again, which led to Hardy’s arrest by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

During the altercation the victim sustained two broken wrists, multiple broken ribs, and a contusion on her head and underwent reconstructive surgery to repair her wrist.

Hardy’s sentencing is set for October 21, 2019.