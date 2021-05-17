Woman faces 30 years in prison for embezzling nearly $450,000

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County woman is facing decades in prison after she stole more than $400,000 from her employer.

A jury found Kristina Kay Heming guilty of grand theft over $100,000 last week.

Kristina Kay Heming

“Evidence presented at trial proved that between January 2014 and January 2017, while working for Emerald View Association Management, the defendant, who was in charge of the company’s books and finances, managed to steal nearly half a million dollars by giving herself extra paychecks, by using company credit and bank cards for personal purchases, and by misappropriating over $200,000 in cash,” prosecutors wrote in a news release. “Thousands of pages of bank statements, credit card statements, bank account records, as well as the company books, showed that in all, the defendant embezzled over $440,000 from Emerald View Association Management.”

Sentencing is set for May 28 before Circuit Judge Dustin Stephenson, and Heming faces up to a maximum 30 years in prison.