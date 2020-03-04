Woman crashes into deputy patrol car during chase

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Graceville woman was taken into custody in Holmes County after deputies say she intentionally crashed into a deputy’s vehicle.

According to the release, a deputy attempted to stop initiate a traffic stop on a tagless vehicle along Highway 2 on Tuesday but the driver, identified as Jayce Johnson, 18, didn’t pull over.

Johnson reportedly ignored the emergency lights and sirens, turning on Highway 171. She then crossed into the state of Alabama, at one time slamming on her brakes in attempts to get the deputy to run into the back of her vehicle, deputies wrote.

The chase didn’t stop there as deputies say she sped in the opposite lane of traffic before turning onto Beefmaster Road, where she nearly hit another vehicle.

The pursuit continued back into Florida on to Wyatt Odom Road, where Johnson lost control of her vehicle and landed in a ditch after overshooting the intersection at Whitaker Road.

Deputies wrote they pulled up behind Johnson and she put her car in reverse, purposefully striking and damaging the deputy’s patrol vehicle before continuing on Whitaker Road.

The chase ended when deputies say Johnson finally stopped and exited her vehicle at a residence on Culbreath Road, where she was detained by the deputy as Bonifay Police Chief Chris Wells arrived to assist.

Johnson was arrested and is charged with hit and run, leaving the scene of a crash involving damage, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, fleeing/eluding law enforcement, and vehicle not having registration.