The home after the explosion (Provided Photo/Joseph Davis)

BRYANT’S LANDING, Fla. (WMBB) – The State Fire Marshal is investigating after a house exploded in Bryant’s Landing early Thursday morning.

According to Dalkeith Fire Department’s Assistant Chief Joseph Davis, they responded to the explosion around 2:30 a.m.

One woman was badly burned, but her exact condition is unknown.

Davis says the explosion appears to have been caused by a gas leak.