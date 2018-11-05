Woman Arrested for Shooting Boyfriend in Leg at PCB Apartment Complex

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. - A North Carolina woman is behind bars after shooting her boyfriend in the leg at a local apartment complex.

Reports said Christin Denton of Clayton, North Carolina shot her boyfriend in his left thigh during an altercation. The shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. at the Sugar Beach condominiums.

Her boyfriend, 29 year-old Anthony Barker was airlifted to a hospital for treatment. There is no word at this time on his condition.

Denton has been charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and has been booked into the Bay County jail.

