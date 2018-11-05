Woman Arrested for Shooting Boyfriend in Leg at PCB Apartment Complex
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. - A North Carolina woman is behind bars after shooting her boyfriend in the leg at a local apartment complex.
Reports said Christin Denton of Clayton, North Carolina shot her boyfriend in his left thigh during an altercation. The shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. at the Sugar Beach condominiums.
Her boyfriend, 29 year-old Anthony Barker was airlifted to a hospital for treatment. There is no word at this time on his condition.
Denton has been charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and has been booked into the Bay County jail.
