Woman arrested for reportedly chasing others with a knife

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. -- According to to the Panama City Beach Police, a local woman was arrested on Saturday and facing charges of aggravated domestic assault.

The police report states Rebecca Eversole was in a verbal argument with two victims inside the kitchen of a home.

Police say Eversole then reached for a kitchen steak knife but the victim grabbed the knife first and threw it into a chair. Eversole was able to get to the knife and started to chase the victim and co-victim and trying to cut them, according to police.

The report states Eversole cut the co-victim in the arm and caused a small laceration.

The defendant and victim were reported as boyfriend and girlfriend at the time of the incident.

Eversole was arrested and booked into the Bay County Jail.

Her bond was set at $7,500 dollars.