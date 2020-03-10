Woman arrested for reportedly biting deputy

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — One Panama City woman is in custody Monday night after deputies say she bit a Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputy during an altercation.

According to the arrest report, 36-year-old Tikila Walker is being charged with a written threat to kill or cause injury after the arresting deputy says she threatened to kill him.

The alleged threat was done so over the phone after Walker was notified her son was placed under arrest for a juvenile pick up order at Jinks Middle School.

Walker also reportedly threatened to burn down the school during a Facebook live video.

Later, Walker went up to the school and started a verbal argument with two deputies, ending in a physical altercation where she reportedly bit one deputy, according to the report.

The arresting deputy wrote he believes Walker would’ve carried through her threats.

At the time of the incident, about 400 kids and staff were inside the building.

Walker was also charged with battery on an officer, resisting officer with violence, crimes against a person — harming a public servant.

Walker is currently in custody at the Bay County Jail.