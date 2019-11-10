Woman arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into Graceville prison

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)- A Jacksonville, Florida woman is arrested after she reportedly attempted to smuggle drugs into the GEO prison near Graceville.

Officers responded to the prison Saturday morning around 8:30 a.m. in reference to a woman who was caught with drugs prior to entering the visitation area.

32-year-old Nichole Killeen was found to be in possession of 51.3 grams of K2 Spice, a controlled substance while undergoing a routine search to enter the facility for a prisoner visitation.

In a post-Miranda interview, she said that she received the drugs in the mail and was instructed to deliver them to a prisoner during a visitation.

A search of her vehicle revealed a glass pipe believed to be used to ingest methamphetamines and a package, which contained suspected marijuana.

Officers conducted a strip search and found a small bag of methamphetamine in her bra. Killeen then claimed that the bra belonged to her sister and that she just grabbed it and put in on when she got up.

Killeen has been transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance.

