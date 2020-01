A Jackson County woman threw a pot of boiling liquid on her cousin during a fight Sunday, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

The fight happened Sunday night at a home on Neal’s Landing Road. The victim suffered serious burns and was transported to a burn center in Austell, Ga., deputies added.

The suspect, Sonja E. Smith, 38, of Marianna, was arrested and is charged with aggravated battery with great bodily harm.