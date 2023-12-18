IRVING, TX (December 18, 2023) — The CW is coming to WMBB.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST), today announced that beginning January 1, 2024, its television stations in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Panama City, Florida, will begin carrying the primetime entertainment and live sports programming of The CW Network on one of their related digital subchannels.

CW Panama City will be broadcast over the air on channel 13.2 and will be on area cable operators replacing the current location of AntennaTV.

“The CW is a great brand, and with solid leadership from its new owners Nexstar, it is already making amazing changes,” said Terry Cole, the general manager of WMBB News 13.

The lineup includes ACC Football and Basketball, which when combined with WMBB’s ABC network affiliation, makes WMBB and CW Panama City the main broadcast home for 2024 SEC and ACC Football games. ACC basketball games will be airing over the next few months on CW.

Recently, the CW announced the addition of WWE NXT in October of 2024, as well as the NASCAR Xfinity series in 2025. The CW also partnered with Nexstar-owned cable channel NewsNation recently to air the fourth Republican Presidential Primary debate.

“Being able to bring the new CW to our viewers was an opportunity we couldn’t miss and I’m excited to watch the network grow,” Cole said.

One of America’s major broadcast networks, The CW reaches 100% of U.S. households and delivers 15 hours of primetime entertainment programming per week and more than 300 hours of live sports annually, as the broadcast home to LIV Golf, ACC football and basketball games, “Inside the NFL,” WWE NXT beginning in 2024 and NASCAR Xfinity Series beginning in 2025.

“The addition of CW programming to these Nexstar-owned stations will bring the number of Nexstar and partner-owned CW affiliates to 45, covering more than 39% of U.S. TV Households,” said Andrew Alford, President of Nexstar’s broadcasting division. “As The CW’s #1 affiliate group, we are very pleased to be taking this step, especially as several new entertainment shows get set to premier and ACC college basketball moves deeper into its season—WWE NXT in Fall 2024 also will be a big hit. As a result, our CW-affiliated stations will be able to offer advertisers even more opportunities to reach viewers.”

The fully ad-supported CW App, with more than 96 million downloads to date, is available for free to consumers on all major digital platforms.

“These stations are great additions to the CW family,” said Dennis Miller, President of The CW Network. “Each station has a deep relationship with its viewers, advertisers, and the communities it serves, which is exactly what we look for in an affiliate—each will be a superb ambassador for our programming.”