PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — WMBB is continuing to replace lights on our broadcast tower in northern Bay County.

Tower crews will be back at work overnight, beginning at midnight Wednesday. The work will require our station to shut down our transmitter for several hours.

As a result, many viewers will not be able to see WMBB, MeTV, or the Laff and Mystery channels during that time.

The FAA requires the tower lighting so aircraft can see the tower.

We apologize for the inconvenience. However, safety is our number one priority.