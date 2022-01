PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — WMBB will go off the air tomorrow for some viewers while crews work on the station’s tower.

The disruption is expected to begin at 8:30 a.m. and end at about 4 p.m. Tuesday. Many viewers will not be able to see WMBB, ME-TV, LAFF and Mystery will during that time.

The crews are replacing lights on the tower. the FAA requires the lighting so aircraft can see the tower.