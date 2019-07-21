WMBB News 13 wins four Society of Professional Journalists awards

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)- Our team here at News 13 is proud to announce our station has picked up a total of four awards for excellence at the Society of Professional Journalists banquet.

News 13 was nominated in four categories and was up against every news station in the state of Florida. After announcing the winners at the banquet Saturday night, WMBB won two 1st place awards and two 2nd place awards.

News 13 received the honors for our coverage of Hurricane Michael and the active shooter situation back in May of last year.

This is the first time in the history of the Panama City market that one station has been honored by three major journalism awards programs. News 13 has also been awarded a regional Edward R. Murrow award, honors with the Associated Press and now the SPJ’s.

The awards are listed below:

Best Newscast

1st Place: WPEC CBS12 – Staff, Parkland Strong

2nd Place: WMBB-TV – Amy Hoyt & Jerry Brown, News 13 at 10:00

Breaking News

1st Place: WMBB-TV – Staff, Hurricane Michael

2nd Place: WINK News – John-Carlos Estrada, Britni McDonald, Melinda Lee & Zach Hammer, Fort Myers police officer shot

3rd Place: WPEC CBS12 – Staff, Shooting at Parkland

Best Non-Newscast Program

1st Place: WMBB-TV – Staff, Hurricane Michael Public Service

2nd Place: Spectrum Bay News 9 – Mike Hardin, Victoria Rajkumar & Veronica Cintron, Opioid Crisis Town Hall

3rd Place: Spectrum Bay News 9 – Mike Hardin, Victoria Rajkumar, Veronica Cintron & Ybeth Bruzual, Hurricane Irma: One Year Later

Spot News Reporting

1st Place: WPEC CBS12 – Staff, Shooting at Parkland

2nd Place: WMBB-TV – Staff, Active Shooter

3rd Place: WINK News – John-Carlos Estrada, Grandmother manhunt: the search for Lois Riess