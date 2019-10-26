Witches ride through Bay Point for a good cause

Breaking News
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–The Bay Point community was feeling a little spooky tonight.

Over 150 women gathered to participate in the first ever ‘Bay Point Witches Ride’.

The witches went on a five mile journey—driving golf carts and bikes all decorated for Halloween.

The event was launched to raise money for Bay Point’s new pollination project.

Residents lined the streets as the witches threw candy and packets of native wild flower seeds to the crowds.

Those a part of planning the ride say the evenings purpose took on a new meaning.

“It’s all about the pollination project trying to get some wildflowers back into our area that have been destroyed by Hurricane Michael and then it kind of went even further than that, and it seemed to be the community was trying to make a statement, like we need to do more, we are more,” said Susan Mason, a member of the Witches Planning Committee.

The witches ended their quest at The Bar 72 for a spooky soiree. People of all ages had tons of fun all while helping a great cause.

