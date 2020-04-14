Winn-Dixie surprises thousands with free groceries for healthcare workers, first responders

Last night, Thom Cassidy walked into the Winn-Dixie in Parker, Fla., to pick up some coffee creamer, but walked out with two cases of water, meats, fish, and more, all for free.

Southeastern Grocery, Winn-Dixie’s parent company, surprised its patrons last night by paying for everyone’s groceries at all locations during the store’s nightly healthcare providers and first responders shopping hour.

Cassidy was headed to the Dollar Store for coffee creamer but, “I decided I want the real thing,” he said, so changed routes to the Winn-Dixie where he could find hazlenut CoffeeMate.

When Cassidy went to check out, the cashier said that there was no charge for the coffee creamer due to the community event for health care providers and first responders. Then, the store’s general manager asked Cassidy if he needde anything else. “I made it real clear that I wasn’t a first responder,” Cassidy said. “I’m an attorney.”

Cassidy ended up walking away with around $225 worth of free groceries.

The initiative was inspired by filmmaker and actor Tyler Perry’s actions last week, when he paid for everyone’s groceries in 29 of Winn-Dixie’s Louisiana locations during their senior and high-risk shopper hour.

Free groceries weren’t just given out in Florida. The inititative covered all seven states that the grocer serves.

Paramedic Jon McCarthy in New Orleans said that he was “humbled,” by the unexpected experience, and wanted to give credit to the grocery store workers because their jobs are just as essential to public health. He walked out with around $50 worth of groceries last night.

Police officer Jake Brandeberry from Southeast Georgia said that it was a blessing. “I have two kids, it gets tough sometimes! It is nice to not have to worry about food on the table,” he said. “Now maybe I can help pay it forward.”

He ended up with about $135 worth of groceries.

Although Cassidy is not a healthcare provider or first responder, he says he thinks it was a “thank you for being a loyal customer” and a nice event for the community during this time. He also thanked first responders for their work.

“You guys are our heroes and you will always be our heroes,” he said.