Wild Adventures announces season pass extension through 2021

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WMBB)– Wild Adventures Theme Park announced on Tuesday that season passes purchased for the 2020 season will now be valid through December 2021. The park is also extending the registration deadline for its Pre-K Kid’s Free Season Pass program and these passes will also be valid through December 2021.

“Our season passholders are like family, and we wanted to thank them for their continued support during this tremendously difficult time,” said Molly Deese, vice president and general manager. “Although we can’t be together right now, we’re eager to welcome guests back again soon, and hope this announcement offers families something exciting to look forward to.”

Under an abundance of caution, the 2020 All-Star Concert Series performances are in the process of being rescheduled for 2021, and the park will share new dates when they are confirmed. All purchased tickets for seats can be retained and used for the same performance at the newly scheduled date and time.

Wild Adventures will continue to consult with medical experts and monitor the situation to determine when it may be safe to reopen. Additional updates will be communicated when further information becomes available. For additional information visit www.wildadventures.com.

