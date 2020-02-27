Widespread public Coronavirus concern leads to face mask shortage

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With the CDC’s most recent update on Coronavirus and the possibility of widespread outbreak in the United States, concerned residents are buying face masks to protect themselves.

However, mask suppliers can’t keep up with the high demand, leading to a shortage.

At two local pharmacies in Lynn Haven, where there used to be face masks, there are now empty shelves.

“We haven’t been able to get masks in several weeks now,” said Lauren Parker, the Staff Pharmacist at Mullins Pharmacy.

She said the masks have been in high demand and suppliers just can’t keep up.

“We order from one of the largest wholesalers,” said Parker. “They are out of stock.”

The same is true at Adams Pharmacy down the street; no masks are left for anyone, including people who are actually sick with the flu and need the masks to prevent illness from spreading.

“It is cold and flu season,” said Parker. “At this time we should be focusing on prevention for cold and flu and try to keep that down and keep that from spreading.”

The Florida Department of Health says CDC recommendations should be followed. The CDC recommends that face masks should only be used by people who show symptoms of illness, to help prevent spreading disease, as well as health workers and people who are taking care of others that may be sick.

As of Wednesday, there are 14 known cases of Coronavirus in the United States and none in Florida; physicians recommend good hygiene as the first line of defense.

“Hand-washing is really important and then trying to avoid sick people,” said George Helmrich, Chief Medical Officer at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center. “If somebody is coughing, sneezing, just don’t get in close proximity with them, maybe even avoid shaking hands at this time of year.”

He said as the weather warms up, it should help to keep the situation under control. In the meantime, keeping healthy habits could keep you from getting sick with the cold and flu, and even Coronavirus.

See below for more prevention tips from the Florida Department of Health:

Washing your hands is one of the easiest ways to protect yourself and others from illnesses such as COVID-19 and the flu.

The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including: