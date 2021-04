PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — At today’s city council meeting Drew Whitman, the chief of police for the city, officially stepped into his new role as city manager.

Whitman named deputy chief Chad Lindsey as interim police chief. The city has also named Holly White as assistant city manager she was the assistant to the city manager for finance since 2001.

Whitman has been with Panama City Beach police for 30 years; nine of those as chief.