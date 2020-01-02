Whites Wrecker service helps residents get home safe during New Year’s

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — New Year’s Eve is one of the biggest drinking nights of the year, and one local tow company was out on the roads all night long to help keep people safe.

Whites Wrecker Service gave residents who were out drinking in Bay and Gulf counties a free tow ride home on New Year’s Eve night as well as New Year’s Day

Manager, Barney Barnes, says they gave out around 50 to 75 rides. All people had to do was call their main dispatcher number or AAA to get a safe ride.

Barnes says they have been doing this every New Year for over thirty years and riders are grateful for their service.

“Everyone was really thankful for it,” Barnes said. “We didn’t have any problems, we didn’t have any major wrecks out here on the beach, so everything went really well.”

