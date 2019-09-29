While hoping it doesn’t happen School District, County prepare for the next emergency

For Hurricane Michael survivors it is almost like a mantra.

“Next time we’re leaving” or, “I’ll never do that again.”

Despite concerns over Hurricane Dorian as it barreled towards Florida this summer, no one in the Panhandle has been forced to decide if they really will evacuate for the next one. Unfortunately, one day, many of those who remain in the area will face a hard decision: Do I stay or do I go?

When Bay County Emergency Services chief Mark Bowen looks back at it, he wishes more people would have left town before Hurricane Michael hit. Bay County had a population of about 180,000 and only about 20,000 of those chose to evacuate.

Although no one who went through it felt very lucky afterward, the Panhandle was extraordinarily fortunate that Hurricane Michael made landfall in the wooded area between Tyndall Air Force Base and Mexico Beach. Mexico Beach, Parker, Callaway and Panama City were all badly damaged and dozens of people were killed. But if the storm had struck 20 miles to the east or west things would have been much worse.

“If it had hit in a highly-populated area with a ton of people in it the death toll would have been infinitely higher than it was,” Bowen said.

What else, Bowen wonders, could the County have done to convince people to leave?

“I don’t know why they didn’t,” Bowen said. “We have got to do a better job of educating people about these storms.”

On the one hand, Bowen and other safety officials believe evacuation is the best option for most people when a storm approaches. On the other hand, Bowen said he understands that this is a deeply personal issue. Some people build homes that can withstand Hurricane-force winds. Nothing can withstand a flood but those who know what they face obviously should make the decision for themselves.

“Our job is to tell people what the hazards are,” Bowen said.

One issue that prevented some people from leaving is the fear that government officials and law enforcement wouldn’t let them return to their homes. Bowen says those concerned about that issue should take heart in the response following Hurricane Michael.

“There is no way we would have kept people from coming back to their home,” Bowen said. “We learned our lesson before and we have learned from other areas. You don’t just shut down vast areas of the county.”

As soon as the roads were clear people were allowed to return. In some areas, people were stopped by law enforcement but as long as they had a driver’s license or some other proof of residency they were allowed through.

“We are not going to prevent anybody from going back to their property after a storm like that. If they want to go back to their property and stay there in an RV or a tent or sleep in their car they can,” Bowen said. “Local law enforcement is very, very in tune with the emotional needs of people who live here and need to get back to their home to see what’s left, if anything, and ride herd over what they’ve got left.”

While evacuation is the best option it is not the only option. After the American Red Cross stepped down from running shelter operations following Hurricane Michael Bay District Schools stepped in. The district is now running the county’s shelter operation with assistance from the Red Cross, local law enforcement, The Florida Department of Health and Bay County.

Sharon Michalik, the district’s director of communications, is coordinating the effort.

Bay County Shelter Locations

The district has designated four schools as shelters: Deane Bozeman School, Rutherford High School, Deer Point Elementary and Northside Elementary. Deane Bozeman is the county’s designated special needs shelter and the only place where pets are allowed.

One of Michalik’s first concerns is managing expectations for people who come to a shelter.

“A shelter is a lifeboat,” Michalik said. “People really need to come to the shelter with an eye of being self-sufficient and knowing that it’s not going to be like all the comforts of home. It just can’t be.”

The first myth that needs to be busted?

Cots.

Often the images used in the media of shelters include videos with rows of empty cots. So people naturally assume there will be cots available to them when they arrive. However, the cots are for people with special needs. Those without special needs are allocated space on a cold concrete floor.

Shelter seekers are encouraged to bring an air mattress but should realize that a king size air mattress could cause problems given how little space is available inside the shelter.

“Know that you are going to be in the hallway,” Michalik said.

Those with special dietary needs also should consider bringing their own food.

“We are going to provide simple meals that are nutritious, and hopefully delicious, but not necessarily cater to someone’s, ‘I prefer a low-fat diet or I prefer a low salt diet.’ So if those are the kinds of things you need to be comfortable, you need to bring those with you,” Michalik said.

Parents are encouraged to bring games and activities for children but they may not be able to recharge those items when the power runs out. The district plans to have an individual at each shelter to help coordinate kids activities.

Each shelter will also be staffed with a coordinator, day and night supervisors, a maintenance worker, a communications specialist, volunteers, health specialists, law enforcement officers, and a ham radio operator.

“No drugs, no alcohol, no smoking,” Michalik said.

Michalik said she expects that many of the people served by the shelter will be local parents and students who will be comforted to see the teachers and administrators they know. For school officials running the shelter means they will have a better understanding of what equipment comes into the facility and where it should go when the emergency is over.

“We want to quickly demobilize the shelter and turn it back into a school as soon as the storm has passed,” Michalik said.

About 150 school employees have gone through training and are planning to assist should the district be required to open a shelter.

“We’re training awfully hard and planning a lot for something we hope we never have to do,” Michalik said.

