Where can I find a COVID-19 rapid test?

PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB) — Many people are struggling to find take-home COVID-19 tests and rapid tests, but Pancare is not running low on rapid COVID-19 tests.

“Rapid tests, we’re guaranteed an allotted amount each week,” Pancare Marketing Coordinator Ashley Kelley said. “We’ve held that steady since we were able to get the rapid tests. We have created kind of a backstock in them so we have the supplies right now to keep up with the demand.”

Pancare receives 1,200 to 1,500 rapid tests each week, Kelley said. Over the past week, they have seen triple the amount of people come to get tested.

“I would say last week maybe 40, 50 people,” Kelley said. “This week we have openings up to 120. So we still have appointments available until Friday. And as the needs increase we’ll try to keep up with the demand and open more appointment slots.”

Other health care agencies like Emerald Coast Urgent Care no longer have rapid tests available.

Officials said they don’t know when they will receive more tests.