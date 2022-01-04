Where can I find a COVID-19 rapid test?

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB) — Many people are struggling to find take-home COVID-19 tests and rapid tests, but Pancare is not running low on rapid COVID-19 tests.

“Rapid tests, we’re guaranteed an allotted amount each week,” Pancare Marketing Coordinator Ashley Kelley said. “We’ve held that steady since we were able to get the rapid tests. We have created kind of a backstock in them so we have the supplies right now to keep up with the demand.”

Pancare receives 1,200 to 1,500 rapid tests each week, Kelley said. Over the past week, they have seen triple the amount of people come to get tested.

“I would say last week maybe 40, 50 people,” Kelley said. “This week we have openings up to 120. So we still have appointments available until Friday. And as the needs increase we’ll try to keep up with the demand and open more appointment slots.”

Other health care agencies like Emerald Coast Urgent Care no longer have rapid tests available.

Officials said they don’t know when they will receive more tests. 

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Pancare still has rapid tests available

Regional FedEx distribution center coming to Bay County

Proposed bill would allow video & audio recording in Florida classrooms

Fatal wreck shuts down traffic at 23rd Street near Hathaway Bridge

Committing to be fit: How to stick to your fitness New Years Resolution

Committing to be fit: How to stick to your fitness New Years Resolution

More Local News

Don't Miss