Wheels on Water preps for big event

ALFORD, Fla. (WMBB) — Set up for the Florida Wildlife and Habitat Rehabilitation’s second annual corporate fundraiser is underway.

President of the Florida Wildlife and Habitat Rehabilitation, Chuck Unkle, said this weekend’s event is about having a good time while learning something new along the way.

The event will take place near Compass Lake.

Attendees can take their jeeps on the 50 acre off road course and also learn safety tips.

Unkle said they will also teach people how to rehabilitate animals if they find them in the wild.

He said the event it time for people to come together.

“The kids love the wildlife aspect of it, it’s for a great cause,” Unkle said. “We started several years ago working with wildlife and its just grown into a really great program and we travel all over the country. I think it really just brings people together and there’s a lot of camaraderie.”

The event begins on Friday with an all-you-can-eat crab dinner and concert. There will also be a drive in movie on Saturday. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased at the event.