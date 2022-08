PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Events are happening all across the Panhandle this weekend. Learn more about them below.

USSSA GSL World Series

When: August 19 – August 21

Where: Panama City Beach, Publix Sports Park

Litter Rodeo

When: August 19, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Port Saint. Joe, William J. “Billy Joe” Rish Recreation Area

St. Andrew Historic Walking Tour

When: August 19, 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Where: Panama City, Publishing Museum & Visitor’s Center 1134 Beck Ave

Boukou Groove Band

When: August 19, 6 p.m.

Where: Panama City, Papa Joes

Troy Burns Family

When: August 19, 7 p.m.

Where: Panama City, Bayou George Christian Church

Thunderstruck – America’s Ultimate Tribute to AC/DC

When: August 20, 7 p.m.

Where: Destin. Club LA

Hurricane Rugby Sevens

When: August 20

Where: Panama City Beach, Aaron Bessant Park