(Stacker) — The value of traditional education can vary widely across the country. While a college degree has long been viewed as a critical step toward the American dream, growing costs have led many students to reconsider the return-on-investment of higher education. Meanwhile, local economies and individual circumstances can push others toward learning a trade or entering the workforce early.

These considerations aside, national statistics show a clear difference in earnings as they relate to educational attainment, as college graduates typically earn 65% more than those with only a high school degree.

To help understand areas with the lowest educational attainment, Stacker compiled a list of the least educated counties in Florida using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the lowest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher. Ties are broken by the highest percent with less than high school diploma.

Keep reading on for a look at the least-educated counties in Florida.

50. Manatee County

29.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 10.3% ($25,556 median earnings)

High school graduate: 30.1% ($27,707)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.9% ($34,920)

Bachelor’s degree: 18.2% ($49,066)

Graduate or professional degree: 11.6% ($58,231)

49. Miami-Dade County

29.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 18.6% ($21,459 median earnings)

High school graduate: 27.3% ($25,552)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.4% ($32,096)

Bachelor’s degree: 18.9% ($43,717)

Graduate or professional degree: 10.9% ($62,477)

48. Nassau County

29.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 8.7% ($27,102 median earnings)

High school graduate: 31.7% ($32,470)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 30% ($40,264)

Bachelor’s degree: 18.2% ($47,580)

Graduate or professional degree: 11.3% ($58,269)

47. Indian River County

29.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 10.6% ($24,714 median earnings)

High school graduate: 30.4% ($27,417)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.8% ($30,969)

Bachelor’s degree: 17.8% ($42,144)

Graduate or professional degree: 11.3% ($64,588)

46. Walton County

28.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 10.8% ($25,288 median earnings)

High school graduate: 28.5% ($26,468)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.2% ($32,482)

Bachelor’s degree: 19.1% ($47,145)

Graduate or professional degree: 9.4% ($72,294)

45. Lee County

28.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 11.6% ($24,129 median earnings)

High school graduate: 31% ($29,819)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.2% ($33,120)

Bachelor’s degree: 17.6% ($45,019)

Graduate or professional degree: 10.6% ($55,659)

44. Santa Rosa County

27.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 8.7% ($18,707 median earnings)

High school graduate: 26.8% ($29,712)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.8% ($38,578)

Bachelor’s degree: 18% ($50,453)

Graduate or professional degree: 9.7% ($69,240)

43. Escambia County

26.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 9.6% ($20,456 median earnings)

High school graduate: 27.2% ($27,430)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.7% ($32,455)

Bachelor’s degree: 17% ($45,159)

Graduate or professional degree: 9.5% ($57,687)

42. Flagler County

25.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 7.8% ($21,152 median earnings)

High school graduate: 34.3% ($27,319)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.8% ($32,267)

Bachelor’s degree: 15.8% ($40,722)

Graduate or professional degree: 9.3% ($44,265)

41. Clay County

24.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 8.2% ($22,344 median earnings)

High school graduate: 31% ($32,840)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.8% ($36,877)

Bachelor’s degree: 17% ($49,361)

Graduate or professional degree: 8% ($63,184)

40. Lake County

24% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 10.5% ($23,252 median earnings)

High school graduate: 32.1% ($29,384)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.4% ($32,442)

Bachelor’s degree: 15.4% ($41,908)

Graduate or professional degree: 8.6% ($52,644)

39. Pasco County

24% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 10.5% ($22,562 median earnings)

High school graduate: 33.2% ($29,590)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.2% ($38,075)

Bachelor’s degree: 15.9% ($51,858)

Graduate or professional degree: 8.2% ($64,367)

38. Bay County

23.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 9.3% ($21,187 median earnings)

High school graduate: 31% ($29,069)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.9% ($32,594)

Bachelor’s degree: 15.2% ($45,448)

Graduate or professional degree: 8.6% ($65,317)

37. Volusia County

23.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 9.5% ($24,635 median earnings)

High school graduate: 31.8% ($29,312)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 35% ($31,814)

Bachelor’s degree: 15.6% ($42,382)

Graduate or professional degree: 8.1% ($54,193)

36. Charlotte County

23.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 9.4% ($20,609 median earnings)

High school graduate: 34.6% ($26,709)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.7% ($28,769)

Bachelor’s degree: 14.7% ($42,428)

Graduate or professional degree: 8.7% ($52,043)

35. Jefferson County

22.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 18.1% ($18,421 median earnings)

High school graduate: 34.7% ($30,161)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 25% ($36,572)

Bachelor’s degree: 13.7% ($50,585)

Graduate or professional degree: 8.6% ($54,938)

34. Osceola County

21.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 13.3% ($22,187 median earnings)

High school graduate: 31.3% ($25,569)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.6% ($29,584)

Bachelor’s degree: 15% ($37,977)

Graduate or professional degree: 6.8% ($50,388)

33. St. Lucie County

21.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 13.7% ($21,505 median earnings)

High school graduate: 33.2% ($28,606)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.5% ($35,163)

Bachelor’s degree: 13.9% ($42,334)

Graduate or professional degree: 7.7% ($50,919)

32. Polk County

20.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 15% ($23,088 median earnings)

High school graduate: 34.7% ($28,646)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.1% ($32,530)

Bachelor’s degree: 13.2% ($45,272)

Graduate or professional degree: 7% ($53,340)

31. Marion County

20.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 12.4% ($23,579 median earnings)

High school graduate: 36.9% ($27,596)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.6% ($28,337)

Bachelor’s degree: 13.1% ($40,287)

Graduate or professional degree: 7.1% ($57,323)

30. Gulf County

19.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 14.6% ($11,875 median earnings)

High school graduate: 35.8% ($28,718)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.4% ($27,527)

Bachelor’s degree: 11.4% ($39,012)

Graduate or professional degree: 7.9% ($51,458)

29. Franklin County

18.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 19.3% ($23,372 median earnings)

High school graduate: 34.6% ($27,778)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.3% ($28,141)

Bachelor’s degree: 11.6% ($44,900)

Graduate or professional degree: 7.1% ($39,063)

28. Hernando County

18.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 12.1% ($21,606 median earnings)

High school graduate: 35.2% ($30,083)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.2% ($31,847)

Bachelor’s degree: 12.2% ($42,701)

Graduate or professional degree: 6.2% ($55,299)

27. Citrus County

18.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 11.7% ($22,555 median earnings)

High school graduate: 37.2% ($25,837)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.8% ($29,827)

Bachelor’s degree: 11.4% ($43,790)

Graduate or professional degree: 6.9% ($48,729)

26. Wakulla County

18.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 12.3% ($26,742 median earnings)

High school graduate: 36.2% ($31,621)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.2% ($38,915)

Bachelor’s degree: 12.3% ($50,431)

Graduate or professional degree: 6.1% ($53,587)

25. Highlands County

17.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 14.3% ($19,128 median earnings)

High school graduate: 38.8% ($22,385)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.8% ($29,053)

Bachelor’s degree: 11% ($41,801)

Graduate or professional degree: 6.2% ($55,817)

24. Gadsden County

16.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 20.1% ($24,971 median earnings)

High school graduate: 36.2% ($29,066)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.4% ($30,594)

Bachelor’s degree: 10.5% ($41,162)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.7% ($44,653)

23. Suwannee County

15.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 17.6% ($22,234 median earnings)

High school graduate: 38.9% ($27,178)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 28% ($33,984)

Bachelor’s degree: 10% ($41,570)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($43,792)

22. Columbia County

14.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 13.8% ($23,573 median earnings)

High school graduate: 36.7% ($29,294)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.6% ($31,401)

Bachelor’s degree: 10.2% ($47,665)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.6% ($57,478)

21. Liberty County

14.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 18.6% ($13,750 median earnings)

High school graduate: 45.8% ($31,122)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 21.2% ($36,140)

Bachelor’s degree: 9.2% ($47,963)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($54,338)

20. Madison County

14% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 19% ($20,375 median earnings)

High school graduate: 39.7% ($25,417)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.3% ($31,040)

Bachelor’s degree: 9.1% ($38,429)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($50,033)

19. Gilchrist County

13.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 14.6% ($21,291 median earnings)

High school graduate: 42.1% ($27,046)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.8% ($31,497)

Bachelor’s degree: 9.4% ($41,713)

Graduate or professional degree: 4% ($44,271)

18. Baker County

13.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 14.3% ($28,651 median earnings)

High school graduate: 42.6% ($35,186)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.9% ($34,220)

Bachelor’s degree: 8.8% ($42,741)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.5% ($60,179)

17. Jackson County

12.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 19.5% ($21,104 median earnings)

High school graduate: 38.4% ($27,010)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.4% ($30,727)

Bachelor’s degree: 7.5% ($43,844)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($51,174)

16. Washington County

12.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 18.7% ($20,371 median earnings)

High school graduate: 40.1% ($27,074)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.6% ($29,242)

Bachelor’s degree: 8.6% ($42,105)

Graduate or professional degree: 3.9% ($52,240)

15. Putnam County

12.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 18.2% ($23,708 median earnings)

High school graduate: 41.2% ($26,500)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.3% ($29,171)

Bachelor’s degree: 7.8% ($36,220)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.5% ($48,447)

14. Levy County

12.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 15.1% ($21,753 median earnings)

High school graduate: 41.1% ($26,010)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.6% ($25,586)

Bachelor’s degree: 7.7% ($41,135)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.5% ($47,069)

13. Lafayette County

11.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 24.7% ($43,523 median earnings)

High school graduate: 38.9% ($32,096)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.7% ($34,896)

Bachelor’s degree: 5.2% ($31,413)

Graduate or professional degree: 6.5% ($39,844)

12. DeSoto County

11.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 26.5% ($19,589 median earnings)

High school graduate: 43.8% ($25,230)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 18.2% ($29,600)

Bachelor’s degree: 8.1% ($37,054)

Graduate or professional degree: 3.4% ($45,625)

11. Okeechobee County

11.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 22.8% ($25,512 median earnings)

High school graduate: 39.5% ($26,529)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.3% ($33,986)

Bachelor’s degree: 8.2% ($45,440)

Graduate or professional degree: 3.1% ($50,357)

10. Glades County

11.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 25.5% ($24,619 median earnings)

High school graduate: 38.2% ($30,762)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.1% ($32,252)

Bachelor’s degree: 7.6%

Graduate or professional degree: 3.6% ($40,645)

9. Holmes County

10.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 21.4% ($25,982 median earnings)

High school graduate: 40.7% ($26,000)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.3% ($27,952)

Bachelor’s degree: 7.6% ($47,917)

Graduate or professional degree: 3.1% ($46,645)

8. Dixie County

10.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 21.6% ($15,469 median earnings)

High school graduate: 43.3% ($32,298)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.8% ($30,972)

Bachelor’s degree: 6.6% ($52,155)

Graduate or professional degree: 3.7%

7. Hardee County

10.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 22.9% ($20,883 median earnings)

High school graduate: 49.1% ($28,196)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 17.8% ($28,861)

Bachelor’s degree: 7% ($39,813)

Graduate or professional degree: 3.2% ($65,339)

6. Bradford County

9.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 20.4% ($21,477 median earnings)

High school graduate: 40.4% ($27,669)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.3% ($36,226)

Bachelor’s degree: 6.3% ($31,313)

Graduate or professional degree: 3.5% ($73,488)

5. Calhoun County

9.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 23.1% ($27,344 median earnings)

High school graduate: 41.6% ($27,384)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.8% ($29,375)

Bachelor’s degree: 7% ($42,717)

Graduate or professional degree: 2.5% ($72,100)

4. Union County

9.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 23.5% ($17,059 median earnings)

High school graduate: 37.4% ($23,369)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.9% ($34,836)

Bachelor’s degree: 6.2% ($37,127)

Graduate or professional degree: 3% ($45,000)

3. Taylor County

8.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 21.2% ($20,909 median earnings)

High school graduate: 43.8% ($26,636)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.6% ($35,074)

Bachelor’s degree: 5.6% ($32,721)

Graduate or professional degree: 2.7% ($45,170)

2. Hendry County

8.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 33.7% ($20,939 median earnings)

High school graduate: 33.7% ($28,617)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.3% ($26,164)

Bachelor’s degree: 5.3% ($40,276)

Graduate or professional degree: 3% ($46,900)

1. Hamilton County