Wewahitchka High evacuated after written threat

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) — Wewahitchka High School was evacuated Wednesday after a written bomb threat was discovered at the school, Gulf County Sheriff’s officials said.

“Out of an abundance of precaution students at the school were evacuated and dismissed for the rest of the day,” deputies wrote in a news release.

Due to challenges with transportation Wewahitchka Elementary School (WES) was also dismissed. However there are no perceived threats to the elementary school, officials said.

GCSO deputies were assisted by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit with searching

the school facility. No explosive devices were located during the search and the building

is deemed safe. School will resume its regular schedule tomorrow morning.

“The safety of the students and staff are our priority,” said Sheriff Mike Harrison.

He added that the agency is in the early stages of the investigation and will release more details in the future.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the GCSO or submit a tip using the GCSO smartphone app. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 850-785-TIPS (8477). If the tip leads to an arrest, they may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.