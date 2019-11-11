Wewahitchka community remembering former judge

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB)- Gulf County has lost a well-known resident and respected former Judge.

On Friday evening, Judge David Taunton passed away. Although he is gone, he leaves a tremendous legacy behind. Along with serving on the bench, Taunton served his community by taking in homeless children.

Through the Taunton Family Children’s home, he and his wife, Abigail, have raised over 400 children throughout the past 30 plus years. According to their website, their children’s home is a privately owned haven with a mission of providing a stable, loving, Christian environment to the children who need it the most. It continues to serve the community to this day.

Taunton had been battling declining health over the past year and a half. He passed away at the age of 80.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 13th at noon with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. central time.

Services will take place in the Taunton Family Children’s home gymnasium located at 200 Taunton Family Road in Wewahitchka, with the burial following at Robert’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, David requested donations in his memory to the Taunton Family Children’s Home.

All friends and relatives are invited to attend and celebrate the life of David Taunton.

