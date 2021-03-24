Westville man killed in crash

WESTVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — An 86-year-old Westville man was killed in a crash shortly after noon Wednesday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the man was attempting to cross County Road 185 north of Hurricane Creek Road in a “side by side” utility terrain vehicle when he “failed to ensure a clear path of travel.”

A 46-year-old man from Slocomb, Ala. was driving a tractor-trailer and spotted the vehicle. Troopers said he tried to break and swerve away from the vehicle but was unsuccessful.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured. The crash is under investigation.

