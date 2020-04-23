Westbound lane of Hathaway Bridge now open

News

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The westbound travel lane of Hathaway Bridge is now open.

“Drivers will encounter an additional westbound travel lane on the Hathaway Bridge as part of the 23rd Street Flyover project’s U.S. 98 improvements,” according to Florida’s Department of Transportation. “The U.S. 98 west temporary merge area near Collegiate Drive has been removed, allowing access to four U.S. 98 west travel lanes. The four-lane roadway begins just east of Collegiate Drive and continues onto the Hathaway Bridge.”  

For information on the project, visit www.facebook.com/my23rdStreetFlyover or follow this @my23rdstreetflyover on Instagram. 

