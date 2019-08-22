West Nile case confirmed in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Health in Bay County says there has been a human case of West Nile virus confirmed.

This is the first human case of a mosquito-borne illness in Bay County in 2019.

The health department suggests draining standing water and covering skin with clothing or bug repellent to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes.

World Mosquito Day was on August 20, and Cindy Mulla from Beach Mosquito Control District visited News 13 to talk about how to prevent and protect yourself from mosquitoes. You can watch that segment above and read the article here.