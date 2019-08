WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 70-year-old West Melbourne man died Wednesday morning after a car crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol says around 5:15 a.m., the vehicle being driven by the man was on the inside lane of Interstate 10 due to a previous crash.

Troopers say a second car collided with the left side of the man’s vehicle. The driver of the first vehicle died at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

No one else was injured.