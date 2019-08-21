West Bay Elementary wins nationwide contest

Courtesy to Bay District Schools

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — West Bay Elementary staff won a nationwide contest that will add a little something to their classrooms and curriculum.

Rock Your Classroom is a worldwide event where teacher organize ‘out of the box’ classroom learning experiences for their students.

Teachers at West Bay will have different themed classrooms and curriculum on that day.

Last year they participated in the annual event and were inspired to apply the national organization that runs Rock Your Classroom and this year the event will be broadcasted from West Bay across the nation.

Reading and English teacher, Vicki Reding, said this is an amazing thing for the students to participate in.

“I think the kids will be so excited for this, they’re excited to come to school everyday but this day they’re going to be so excited to see all of the experiences. Because rock your school is so early this school year it might be the kids first classroom transformation,” said Reding.

Rock your classroom will take place on September the 19th.