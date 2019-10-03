West Bay Elementary students practice meditation

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District elementary students have found a new way to solve

According to teachers at West Bay Elementary, student behavior has greatly improved thanks to this unusual technique.

Whether they are struggling with test anxiety, or frustration, Teacher at West Bay Elementary, Grace Owens, thought of a way to help students relax.



“About 3 years ago I was looking for a way to help my students become more focused and to help them concentrate on their work, and to give them some breathing and calming strategies for when they become frustrated,” said Owens.

With the lights off and in a quiet space, several students say they even encourage each other to try it.

“One time we were doing mediation and I was frustrated and so tired but after we were done, I felt really courageous that meditation helps us all the time,” said student Chris Erlewine.



“It helps me with my homework and I get better and better with it everyday,” said student Bella Anechiarico.



“When you’re frustrated in math or when you’re having a hard time,” said student Caleb Leonardi.



Several of Owen’s students have seen a lot of individual progress. The class takes the time to meditate at least once a day, sometimes twice.



“Yea, sometimes I do it at home too,” said student Joshua Holley.



“Meditation helps me alot when I’m doing my homework or tests. I just take a deep breath in and a deep breath out,” said Marleigh O’Lear.

“I get very frustrated in math so sometimes I do mediation and it really helps me to calm down,” said Dierks Crowe.

“I like meditation because it really helps me. Every time I have a test I get super nervous and scared, so I always do meditation and it helps me alot. It helps me focus and give me courage that I can do something,” said Brandon Erlewine.

Staff at West Bay say they want to let parents know this is a great strategy for self-improvement and to help with their frustrations at school or at home.

