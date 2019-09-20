West Bay Elementary hosts nationwide ‘Rock Your School Day’

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — ‘Rock Your School’ is a day created for schools to bring a little creativity into the classroom.

Students and staff also get to dress up in unique costumes and perform science experiments. This year, ground zero for the party was at West Bay Elementary.

The school was chosen and won a nationwide contest that allowed them to host the event with the founders. 4th grade teacher, Ashley Champagne said the students were in awe.

“I don’t think they had any idea how big today was going to be. We participate in ‘Rock Your School’ day last year, so they were excited and hype to come because they remembered everything from last year, but now this is a whole new level … so they are super excited,” said Champagne.

Each classroom has its own theme with creative lesson plans for students.

“Every teacher has some sort of hands on, out of the box lesson going on today,” said Champagne.

In addition to the ‘Rock Your School’ staff, Steve Spangler, a scientist with millions of YouTube views for his experiments, joined in on the fun.

“They’re on the edge of their seats, they couldn’t contain their excitement right now and they’re also excited to go back and try the different things that Steve Spangler has provided for them, so it’s just really awesome for us,” said Champagne.

The ‘Rock Your School’ live broadcast will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday on Facebook & YouTube from West Bay Elementary.