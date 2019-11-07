West Bay Elementary collecting supplies and funds for animals in Bay County

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A fundraiser that began last year with second graders is now growing into a school-wide cause.

West Bay Elementary staff and students are helping to raise money for animal shelters in the area. The fundraiser named ”Peace for Pets’ has raised around $650 dollars so far.

The project began after Hurricane Michael and has since turned into a yearly community project.

Their plan is to collect blankets, towels, dog food and toys and even monetary donations and give them to shelters in the area, as well as Alaqua Animal Refuge.

“The more money we get, the more people we can help. I’ve already contacted Alaqua, were going to get to actually go and deliver the supplies and money to them. But I would like to help out with Lucky Puppy and the humane society. Last year we brought carloads of donations all around town,” said Williamson.

Students in Mrs. Heather Williamson’s second-grade class even came up for a song for their cause.

“The kids were so proud of themselves they were learning empathy, they were learning to help the community. So the second grade came together and now they made this a yearly project for our kids because they’re learning to become better citizens, they’re learning to help out the community,” said Williamson.

If you would like to donate bring any animal supplies or monetary donations to West Bay Elementary in Panama City Beach.

